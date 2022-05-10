The reality show is centred on different sporting challenges where the eventual winners will receive a gold, silver or bronze medal.

The Games originally aired on Channel 4 for four seasons between 2003 and 2006, and now it is back on a new TV channel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when did the competition show start and who are the contestants?

Here's everything you need to know:

When did The Games 2022 start?

The Games 2022 began last night (May 9) and episodes of the show air nightly until Friday, May 13.

Here's when The Games 2022 will air.

What time will episode 2 air?

The show will be broadcast live at 9pm each night.

Each episode is an hour-long and with breaks, the show will end after 10pm and push the news back to a later time slot.

Will the show be available on ITV and ITV Hub?

The cast of The Games 2022.

The show will air live on ITV.

Each episode will be available on ITV Hub after the show has been broadcast live.

Who are the contestants?

12 celebrities (six men and six women) are taking part in The Games 2022, with two winners set to be crowned at the end of the competition.

The celebrities taking part include:

-Olivia Attwood, a former Love Island star

-Phoenix Brown, an influencer and daughter of Mel B

-Kevin Clifton, from Strictly Come Dancing

-Max George, a singer and member of the band The Wanted

-Chelcee Grimes, a footballer and songwriter

-Josh Herdman, who starred in Harry Potter as Malfoy’s friend Gregory Goyle

-Christine McGuinness, a model and author

-Lucrezia Millarini, a newsreader

-Colson Smith, of Coronation Street fame

-Wes Nelson, another former Love Islander and musician

-Rebecca Sarker, who stars in Emmerdale

-Ryan Thomas, previously of Coronation Street and Neighbours.

Who are the hosts?

The Games will be hosted live by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and A League of Their Own's Freddie Flintoff.

The show will also feature former footballer and presenter Alex Scott as a trackside reporter and football pundit Chris Kamara as a commentator.

What sports will the celebrities face?

The celebrities will take part in a mixture of different sports including athletics, swimming, cycling and gymnastics throughout the competition.

Some specific challenges include hurdles, a 400m sprint and mixed synchronised diving.

Is there a trailer?

ITV released a trailer on their Twitter page on April 23.

You can watch the trailer here.

What happened in episode 1?

The first episode of The Games saw the celebrities battle it out for the first time.

Former Love Islander Olivia Atwood was left with an injured shoulder following the hurdles race and said that she was ‘humbled' by her loss.

She told her Instagram followers: ‘I got through it – the first one is done and I didn’t knock anyone over and I didn’t fall over.

‘I have [hurt] my shoulder… that’s not great. The other girls smashed it, it was a photo finish. I didn’t see it because I was still on the hurdles – but they did well.

‘I still can’t believe that when I was finishing the hurdles most of the girls had literally put their tracksuits on and were getting in their Ubers to go home… humbling.

‘I have taken a massive painkiller as my shoulder is really bad tonight and I am worried about how I am going to get through the rest of the week.’

The Wanted’s Max George also faced an injury last night in the 400m sprint, which was won by former Love Islander Wes Nelson.

Elsewhere, Christine McGuiness walked off in tears during the first episode after opening up about her autism and how it’s affecting her.

The TV presenter and former glamour model told Alex Scott: ‘I think I’m just finding it too much today.

‘The thoughts of the crowds, the people, the gun, I don’t know what I’m actually going to do.’

Did Tyson Fury star in the first episode?

World champion boxer Tyson Fury starred in the first episode of The Games last night.

He made a guest appearance on the show alongside Olympic gold medallists Denise Lewis and Matty Lee.