The reality show is centred on different sporting challenges where the eventual winners will receive a gold, silver or bronze medal.

The Games originally aired on Channel 4 for four seasons between 2003 and 2006, and now it is back on a new TV channel.

But when will The Games 2022 air and who are the contestants?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Games 2022 air?

The Games 2022 will start tonight (May 9) and episodes will air nightly.

What time will the show air?

The Games will air at 9pm each night until Friday, May 13.

Each episode is an hour-long and with breaks, the show will end after 10pm and push the news back to a later time slot.

Will the show be available on ITV and ITV Hub?

The cast of The Games 2022.

The Games will air on ITV each night.

Each episode will be available on ITV Hub after the show has been broadcast live.

Who are the contestants?

12 celebrities (six men and six women) are taking part in The Games 2022, with two winners set to be crowned at the end of the competition.

The celebrities taking part include:

-Olivia Attwood, a former Love Island star

-Phoenix Brown, an influencer and daughter of Mel B

-Kevin Clifton, from Strictly Come Dancing

-Max George, a singer and member of the band The Wanted

-Chelcee Grimes, a footballer and songwriter

-Josh Herdman, who starred in Harry Potter as Malfoy’s friend Gregory Goyle

-Christine McGuinness, a model and author

-Lucrezia Millarini, a newsreader

-Colson Smith, of Coronation Street fame

-Wes Nelson, another former Love Islander and musician

-Rebecca Sarker, who stars in Emmerdale

-Ryan Thomas, previously of Coronation Street and Neighbours.

Who are the hosts?

The Games will be hosted live by This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and A League of Their Own's Freddie Flintoff.

The show will also feature former footballer and presenter Alex Scott as a trackside reporter and football pundit Chris Kamara as a commentator.

What sports will the celebrities face?

The celebrities will take part in a mixture of different sports including athletics, swimming, cycling and gymnastics throughout the competition.

Some specific challenges include hurdles, a 400m sprint and mixed synchronised diving.

Is there a trailer?

ITV released a trailer on their Twitter page on April 23.

You can watch the trailer here.

Will Tyson Fury be in the first episode?

World champion boxer Tyson Fury is set to star in the first episode of The Games tonight.

He will make a guest appearance on the show alongside Olympic gold medallists Denise Lewis and Matty Lee.