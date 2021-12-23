Netflix logo

The Silent Sea will hope to follow in the footsteps of Squid Game and Hellbound which have becoming massive hits in recent months.

If you are looking for a show to watch over the Christmas break, then this might end up catching your eye.

But what do you need to know about it?

Here’s all the information about The Silent Sea!

What is the synopsis?

On Netflix’s website it says: ‘During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.’

It is based on a short film from 2014.

When is it released, are the episodes weekly and what time are the episodes available?

The Silent Sea will be released on Christmas Eve – so just in time for a festive binge!

All of the episodes will be released at once, since it is a Netflix original – the same as Squid Game and Hellbound.

You will be able to watch The Silent Sea from 8am on December 24.

Who is in the cast?

The main cast is:

- Gong Yoo as Han Yoon-jae

- Bae Doona as Doctor Song Ji-an

- Lee Joon as Captain Ryoo Tae-seok

Supporting cast:

- Heo Sung-tae as Kim Jae-sun

- Lee Moo-saeng as Gong Soo-hyuk

Why does Gong Yoo look familiar – was he in Squid Game?

The Silent Sea marks the return of Gong Yoo in a starring TV role.

It is his first lead role on the small screen since Guardian: The Lonely and Great God which ran from 2016 to 2017.

Since then he has starred in a number of movies including Train to Busan.

He had a supporting role in Squid Game earlier this year – playing the recruiter, who appeared in the first and ninth episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes Netflix has released a trailer for The Silent Sea and you can watch it in the embedded tweet in this article.

