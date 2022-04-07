A third season of The Split is now underway and many fans of the show are waiting to see what's in store for the Defoe family.

The drama is based on the fast-paced world of London's high-end divorce circuit and the series follows the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey), and Rose (Fiona Button).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Defoe family are set to return for season three of The Split. Pictured: Ruth (Deborah Findlay), Nina (Annabel Scholey), Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Rose (Fiona Button).

Nina works for the family law firm alongside her mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), whereas Hannah works for rival law firm Noble & Hale.

Rose, who is the youngest sister, works as a part-time nanny.

Series two of the show saw the return of the Defoe family at the newly-merged Noble Hale Defoe law firm.

But what is in store for season three and will this be the last instalment of the show?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Split series three be released?

The first episode of season three aired on Monday, April 4, with the second episode scheduled for Monday, April 11.

The second series gained an average of over six million viewers and over 19 million streams online, making the show the third most-watched drama series on BBC iPlayer in 2020.

Who is in the cast?

The majority of the cast from The Split season two have confirmed that they will be back for the third series, including the Defoe sisters.

Their formidable mother Ruth is set to return alongside Hannah's husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan) and Hannah's lover Christie (Barry Atsma).

Season three will also see an array of new faces join the cast including Lara Pulver as a leading child psychologist called Kate.

Lara has starred in the likes of Sherlock as Irene Adler, Spooks, The Alienist, Da Vinci's Demons, and True Blood.

What is the plot for season three?

Season three will be set 10 months after the end of Nathan and Hannah's marriage following her affair with Christie.

The two professional divorce lawyers will negotiate their own divorce in season three but Hannah soon realises just how much she could lose.

A shocking revelation is set to change everything for the ex-couple - but will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split too deep to repair?

Will series three be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The second episode of season three will air on Monday at 9pm on BBC One.

There will be six episodes in the series and new episodes will be released weekly.

If you wish to watch the series online, all six episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Will this be the final season of The Split?

The third season will be the last instalment of the BBC drama.

Creator Abi Morgan is set to make her debut as director for the final season.

She said of her debut: ‘So much of a writer’s life is solitary that it has been a complete joy to direct and to finally get to work with the brilliant cast and crew and be part of the magic that happens between first read-through and final edit that I normally don’t get to see.'

The Emmy Award-winning writer told the Radio Times that the third season would be the last for the Defoe family as she explained the upcoming plot.

She said: 'In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage.

‘Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron