Henry Cavill will return to our screens next month as The Witcher.

The Witcher pulled in 76 million household viewers for its first season in 2019.

The Netflix hit follows The Witcher, Geralt of Riva, who is a mutated monster hunter as he struggles to find his place in a world where people are often more wicked than the beasts he hunts.

The Witcher was originally a book series, containing six novels and 15 short stories, written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The popular book series then became a role-playing video game in 2007.

Geralt is played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series, who is best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Here is everything you need to know about the new season of The Witcher:

When will the new series be released?

Season two of The Witcher will premier on Netflix on Friday, December 17 this year.

Typically, Netflix release new shows at 8am on the day of release.

Is there a trailer for season two?

The official trailer for the second season was released on October 29 this year.

Viewers can expect to see new foes and possible allies in the new season as the trailer is filled with more monsters and battles for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.

The trailer implies that there is another world-ending threat for the monster hunters as Geralt makes a remark about how he has already survived three supposed 'ends of the world'.

The trailer also includes a reunion between Geralt and Jaskier.

You can watch the trailer here embedded in this article.

Who is in The Witcher season two cast?

Henry Cavill will be joined by Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra who play Ciri and Yennefer respectively.

Joey Batey is also set to make a return as Jaskier with MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, among others.

Is there an age rating to watch The Witcher?

Netflix has noted that The Witcher is for mature audiences only.

This means that the show is designed to be viewed by adults and it may not be suitable for those under the age of 17.

Have the episode titles for season two been revealed?

The episode titles for season two were revealed as part of WitcherCon, which is a virtual global celebration of the show which took place earlier this year.

The episode titles are as follows:

-A Grain of Truth

-Kaer Morhen

-What is Lost

-Redanian Intelligence

-Turn Your Back

-Dear Friend

-Voleth Meir

The eighth episode title has been kept under wraps but viewers will not have to wait much longer until they see where the series ends.

How to watch season two

Fans of the series will be able to watch all eight episodes as soon as The Witcher season two is released.

A Netflix account will be needed to watch, with plans ranging from £5.99 to £13.99 a month.

The first season is still available on the platform and you can sign up to create a Netflix account here.

