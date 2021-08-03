Eilidh McIntyre, 27, and her partner Hannah Mills are competing in the medal race for the women’s two person dinghy 470 class at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Team GB pair remain in top spot in the competition heading into the last race.

Eilidh is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her father Michael McIntyre, who won gold in the Star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Team Great Britain compete in the Women's 470 class. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mills hopes to win her second Olympic gold medal, having won the top spot in the Rio Olympic games in 2016. As well as winning silver at the 2012 games in London.

Mills also carried the flag for Team GB at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

The pair have previously tasted success in Japan having won the world title in 2019 at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, which will be hosting the final this week.

Here’s all you need to know about when McIntyre and Mills could win a medal.

When is the women’s 470 medal race?

The 470 medal races will be taking place in Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

The women’s final is scheduled to start at 7.33am UK time.

How can you watch the final?

In the UK, BBC and Eurosport share the TV coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Coverage is also available on BBC iPlayer.

