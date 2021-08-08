View of the Olympic Cauldro in Tokyo. Picture: ROB CARR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Team GB has finished with 65 medals, matching the total from London 2012, and are fourth in the table – behind USA, China and hosts Japan.

After a year delay, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been keeping us all thoroughly entertained since July 23 but now it is coming to an end.

The closing ceremony will take place today and the baton will be passed over to Paris – who will host the 2024 games.

Here is all you need to know about the end of the Olympics.

What time is the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is starting at 8pm in Tokyo, which is noon (12pm) in the UK.

How can I watch the closing ceremony?

BBC and Eurosport have shared the coverage of the Olympics this summer.

Both channels will be airing the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony.

The event is being shown on BBC One/ One HD and Eurosport 1/1HD and Eurosport 4k.

It will also be available on the Discovery +.

What time does TV coverage start?

BBC One’s coverage will start at 11.55am after the end of BBC Weekend News.

Eurosport 1 will be providing coverage from 11.30am in the build up to the closing ceremony.

How long will the closing ceremony last?

Both Eurosport and the BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony will run until 3pm.

