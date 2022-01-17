The Netflix reality show follows a group of single people who are tested to their limits when it comes to keeping their hands off of each other.

Contestants will be put through a series of challenges and they will be fined if they break the rules.

The rules, implemented by a virtual assistant called Lana, forbid any sexual contact as the 10 cast members fight for the prize money.

Money from the prize fund is then deducted for every rule break.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle:

When will the new series air?

Too Hot to Handle season three will air on Wednesday (January 19).

Who is in the cast?

The show will welcome 10 singles to the villa in the Turks and Caicos islands as they attempt to win the prize money.

The cast includes:

-Nathan Soan Mingomezulu, a 24-year-old from Cape Town, South Africa

-Georgia Hassarati, a 26-year-old from Brisbane, Australia

-Stevan Ditter, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, USA

-Jaz Holloway, a 25-year-old from Virginia, USA

-Izzy Fairthorne, a 22-year-old from Manchester, UK

-Holly Scarfone, a 23-year-old from Ontario, Canada

-Patrick Mullen, a 29-year-old from Hawaii, USA

-Beau Raymond, a 24-year-old from London, UK

-Truth, a 23-year-old from Texas, USA

-Harry Johnson, a 29-year-old from Middlesborough, UK.

Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for Too Hot to Handle season three was released on January 13.

The trailer shows the cast as they are given the reminder of no sexual contact but there is a huge plot twist in store as this season, the prize money has changed.

The couples are starting to form connections with each other as Lana states: 'Each time the rules are broken, money will be deducted.’

Has the prize fund been increased?

It was announced in the official trailer that the prize money has been doubled to $200,000.

Lana reveals to the cast that the fines for rule breaks have now increased.

As the season progresses, the virtual assistant is set to double the fines, with kisses now costing $6,000 instead of $3,000.

Last year, the prize money was set at $100,000 but there were plenty of rule breaks during the season that meant season two winner Marvin Anthony left the show with $55,000.

