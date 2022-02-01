The streaming platform has confirmed that the fourth instalment of Top Boy is on its way, which will be the second Netflix Original version of the show.

Netflix picked up the show after it was cancelled by Channel 4 back in 2014.

The fourth season will follow Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as they continue to build their drug empire.

The release date for Top Boy season four has been confirmed.

Here is everything you need to know:

When will season four be released?

Top Boy season four will be released on Netflix on March 18, 2022 – although it is known as Top Boy season 2 on Netflix, as the streaming giant rebranded the early series Top Boy: Summerhouse

The full series will be available to stream on the release date.

The fourth season of the crime drama has been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

The show was set to start filming scenes back in May 2020 but the shoot was put on hold for seven months.

Season three of Top Boy was released in 2019, six years after the release of season two which aired on Channel 4.

Who is in the cast?

Ashley and Kane Robinson (also known as rapper Kano) will return as the drug dealers of the Summerhouse Estate.

Musician Little Simz, who joined the cast when the show was revived by Netflix, is expected to reprise her role as Shelley.

Michael Ward will also return to the show as up-and-coming drug dealer Jamie.

New cast members for the series include Howard Charles as Curtis, who is a member of a rival gang from Liverpool, and Dan Connolly as Tim Braithwaite.

Josephine De La Baume, Erin Kellyman, Adwoa Aboah and grime artist 'NoLay' (Natalie Athanasiou) are also set to appear in season four, with their roles yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer for season four?

A trailer for the latest instalment of Top Boy is yet to be released but with March 18 fast approaching, a sneak-peek could be released in the next few weeks.

What is the plot for season 4?

Top Boy is a crime drama that follows local drug dealers in East London.

The dealers begin to get caught up in much higher stakes, which is a dangerous world of grand-scale organised crime.

They clash with rival gangs and the law throughout the series as they try to hold their place as the 'top boys' of the industry.

Series three of the show ended with an array of cliffhangers, hinting that Dushane could face prison in season four.

The final episode revealed that Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) and Lee (Josef Altlin) were undercover police officers pretending to be drug users as they investigated Dushane and his drug network.

Sarah stated: 'This guy shouldn’t be on our streets. He should be inside for the rest of his life.’

Other scenes of the series included the death of Dris (Shone Romulus), who was killed by Sully after he betrayed the Summerhouse gang by working for rivals, London Fields.

This led to a fractured relationship between Sully and Dushane as the final scene shows the pair arguing.

The argument seemed to suggest that Sully was set to walk away from the Summerhouse gang.

By the finale, Dushane seemed to be Top Boy once again.

Season four is set to unravel whether Jamie, who was incarcerated in series three, will take on Dushane's offer to work for him.

In return, Dushane will give Jamie footage that will clear his name but if he does not accept the offer, he will stay in prison.

Does Drake star in the show?

Drake is not a part of the Top Boy cast.

However, the Canadian rapper is an executive producer on the show after he campaigned for Top Boy's revival following the Channel 4 cancellation.

In November 2017, Netflix announced that following interest from Drake, the show’s third season would be released on their streaming platform.

Drake spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his love for the show.

He said: ‘That human element drew me in. I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they famous over there?

‘I remember I hit Future [rapper] and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible’.’

OVO Sound, Drake’s record label, also released the official Top Boy Soundtrack.

