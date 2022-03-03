Katie Price and her son Harvey will star in new documentary called Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next.

The reality TV personality is set to return to our screens next week for a brand new series about her son Harvey Price.

The coming-of-age documentary will follow the mother and son duo as Harvey embraces his newfound freedom as an adult.

Katie and Harvey previously starred in BBC One's Katie Price: Harvey and Me documentary, where the mum of five detailed what it is really like to be a mum of a disabled child who is trying to navigate life on their own.

The initial documentary was watched by over five million people over 30 days on BBC iPlayer.

But when will the new documentary air?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next be released?

The follow-up film will air on Monday, March 7 at 9pm.

What is the documentary about?

What Harvey Did Next will follow on from Harvey and Me which saw Katie's eldest son, Harvey, turn 18 years old.

Harvey was born with septo-optic dysplasia, which is a rare disorder that affects brain function, vision, and hormones.

He was later diagnosed with autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by obesity.

In the first documentary, Katie and Harvey explored further education colleges which would see Harvey move out of the family home.

Katie also met other parents of disabled children and the film shone a light on the little-known issues around care provision and education for those with complex needs.

The new documentary will follow Katie and her son over six months where Harvey faces a huge amount of change.

The hour-long show will go behind the scenes and discover how staff at Harvey's new specialist college work with young adults with disabilities to realise their aspirations.

The 19-year-old now has his own flat and the film puts Harvey at the centre as he navigates college, forming friendships, life, and settling into his new home where he will live for three years.

Katie said: ‘The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey And Me earlier this year was incredible. To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud. But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.

‘In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for What Harvey Did Next was released on February 22.

To watch the trailer, please see here.

Will the documentary address Katie's drink-driving crash?

What Harvey Did Next will feature Katie's car accident which saw the reality star arrested for drink-driving.

The 43-year-old flipped her car on the B2135 near Horsham, West Sussex on September 28, 2021.

According to Sky News, Katie told officers after the collision: 'I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.'

It was declared in Crawley Magistrates' Court in December that a drug wipe revealed a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

The documentary will see Katie's family come together to support her, as she shares how she is continuing with therapy to avoid going into ‘self-destruct’ in the future.

The former glamour model received a 16-week suspended sentence and was banned from driving for two years after admitting to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Will the show air on BBC One?

What Harvey Did Next will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on its release date.

If you wish to catch up with Harvey and Me before the new documentary airs, it is still available on BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron