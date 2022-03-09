The finale of season 6 brought in an average of 12.8 million viewers, becoming the show's most-watched episode yet.

The series follows Detective Sargent Steven 'Steve' Arnott (played by Martin Compston), a former authorised firearms officer who is transferred to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12).

At the unit, he is partnered up with DC Kate Fleming (played by Vicky McClure) and they work under the supervision of Superintendent Ted Hastings (played by Adrian Dunbar) as they uncover corruption within the Central Police Force.

But will Line of Duty return for season 7?

Here's everything you need to know:

Will there be a season 7 of Line of Duty?

After the success of season six of the show, fans have been questioning when season seven will be released.

Season seven is yet to be confirmed by the BBC or the show's creator, Jed Mercurio.

At the end of season 6, Mercurio tweeted: ‘Working with @[email protected]_compston #AdrianDunbar has been the highlight of my career. Thanks to the rest of the cast, our brilliant crews and the production team @[email protected] @BBCTwo for six incredible seasons.'

The tweet has led fans to believe that season six is the final chapter of Line of Duty but the show’s creator is undecided.

He spoke to Den of Geek about whether season six was the final instalment of the show or whether the series would continue.

He said: ‘I'd say it's too soon. It's too soon to draw that conclusion. It could be either of those, or it could be something different.’

Following the season six finale, The BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said in a statement: 'I'm looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.'

When could we expect more episodes?

The show has launched new episodes in March since series three, while also taking a two-year break between seasons.

If season seven gets the go-ahead, a new batch of episodes could arrive on our screens in early 2023.

What could happen in season 7?

Mercurio previously stated that he knows how Line of Duty will end.

The creator of Line of Duty told the Out To Lunch Podcast: 'Season six proves there is much more ground for us still to cover. I really want to carry on with Line of Duty...’

In season six, viewers were finally told who The Fourth Man, or H, is.

This could lead to further storylines within Line of Duty and if the show does return, it is likely to be based on a past character from the series.

As it is currently unknown whether Line of Duty will return, it is yet to be confirmed what the storyline could be for season seven.

Who would be in series 7?

If season seven gets the go-ahead, Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott, and Kate Fleming could return to AC-12.

Although the future of the squad is uncertain, the actors of AC-12 have been featured in many new dramas since season six of the show.

McClure starred in ITV's Trigger Point as a bomb disposal expert, Compston has starred in Vigil and Our House, and Dunbar is set to play the title character in a new detective series called Ridley.

Chloe Bishop (played by Shalom Brune-Franklin) could also return to Line of Duty to continue the current AC-12 investigations.

Jo Davidson's (played by Kelly Macdonald) story seems to have drawn to a close as she is now in witness protection.

Macdonald spoke to The One Show about the identity of 'H': ‘I didn't know the show before I was offered the part, so when I was doing it I didn't know what an 'H' was. I didn't know that that was a character.'

Nigel Boyle, who plays Ian Buckells in the series, was recently asked by Digital Spy whether he would return to the show.

He joked: 'Well I don't know, I mean, that would be a question for an officer at least one rank higher...’

How to watch Line of Duty online

All six seasons of Line of Duty are available now on BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron