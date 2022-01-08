Will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix? How to stream the final season of the BBC drama
TOM Shelby and the rest of the gang will be returning to our screens for one final ride very soon.
The BBC has announced that the final season of Peaky Blinders will be out in 2022.
But if you aren’t in the UK or don’t have a TV license you might be wondering how you can watch Season 6 of the Peaky Blinders.
Here’s all you need to know:
Will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders be on Netflix?
Currently Seasons 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix in the UK.
So it seems a safe bet that eventually Season 6 will come to Netflix as well.
However, Peaky Blinders seasons usually come to Netflix long after airing on the BBC.
Read More
Meaning you might have to wait a long time to watch it on Netflix.
Can you stream Season 6 of Peaky Blinders?
If you don’t have a TV or can’t watch the episode live, but you do have a TV license then you will be able to watch Peaky Blinders on iPlayer.
Episodes will air live and be available on catch up on the BBC streaming platform.
SEE ALSO: After Life season 3 release date
But you need a TV license to be able to access iPlayer.
When will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders come out?
The exact release date for the upcoming season is yet to be revealed but Peaky Blinders fans can expect the next instalment early this year.