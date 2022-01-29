Will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix or iPlayer? How you can stream the final season of the BBC drama

Peaky Blinders. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Mandabach TV/Tiger Aspect

The BBC has announced that the final season of Peaky Blinders will be out in 2022.

But if you aren’t in the UK or don’t have a TV license you might be wondering how you can watch Season 6 of the Peaky Blinders.

Here’s all you need to know:

Will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders be on Netflix?

Currently Seasons 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix in the UK.

So it seems a safe bet that eventually Season 6 will come to Netflix as well.

However, Peaky Blinders seasons usually come to Netflix long after airing on the BBC.

Meaning you might have to wait a long time to watch it on Netflix.

Can you stream Season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

If you don’t have a TV or can’t watch the episode live, but you do have a TV license then you will be able to watch Peaky Blinders on iPlayer.

Episodes will air live and be available on catch up on the BBC streaming platform.

But you need a TV license to be able to access iPlayer.

When will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders come out?

The exact release date for the upcoming season is yet to be revealed but Peaky Blinders fans can expect the next instalment early this year.

However it is has been hinted that the release date will be in February 2022.

