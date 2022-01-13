Yellowjackets: When does Episode 10 air, is it the season finale, is there a teaser, synopsis, what time does it air, what channel, cast and will there be a season two?

YELLOWJACKETS has quickly become of the most talked about new series on TV.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:40 pm
Yellowjackets airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
The Showtime drama follows a girl’s soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash.

Since it debuted on November 14, it has become a word of mouth hit – and now Reddit is flush with theories and speculation about what could happen next.

But the show is fast approaching its Season 1 finale.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Yellowjackets Episode 10 air and what time?

Yellowjackets season one finale will air on Sunday, January 16 in the U.S. It airs at 10pm ET/ PT.

In the UK it will air on Thursday, January 23 at 2.25am.

Is it the season finale?

Yes, episode 10 will be the finale of the first season of Yellowjackets.

What is the episode called and is there a synopsis?

Episode 10 is called Sic Transit Gloria Mundi – a Latin phrase meaning: Thus passes the glory of the world/

On Showtime’s website the synopsis reads: ‘On the night of their 25-year class reunion, the Yellowjackets navigate damning evidence, false alibis and a dubious attempt to “heal.” In the wilderness, the Doomcoming fallout finds everything firmly off the rails as simmering resentments come to a head.’

Is there a teaser?

Showtime have release a promo video for the finale – you can view that here.

Will there be a second season?

In October 2021, prior to the series premiering, Showtime announced Yellowjackets had been renewed for a second season.

Who is in the cast?

The main cast includes:

- Melanie Lynskey

- Tawny Cypress

- Ella Purnell

- Sophie Nélisse

- Jasmin Savoy Brown

- Juliette Lewis

- Sophie Thatcher

- Christina Ricci

- Sammi Hanratty

- Steven Krueger

- Warren Kole

