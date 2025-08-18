From sceptic to semi-finalist: Andy’s 7 stone Slimming World success

When Andy first walked through the doors of Slimming World, he admits he wasn’t convinced it would work — and certainly didn’t think it was “for men.” Referred by his doctor after being diagnosed with high blood pressure and prescribed four tablets a day, Andy was also offered weight-loss injections. But he turned them down, deciding instead to give Slimming World’s healthy eating plan a try.

Andy and his partner Lisa both joined on a 12-week referral scheme. “We thought we’d give it a go, but honestly, I didn’t think I’d stick with it,” Andy says. “I pictured slimming clubs as something for women — I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Fast-forward a year, and Andy has shed an astonishing undefined, transforming his health, confidence, and outlook on life. Lisa has been right there beside him, achieving her own incredible milestone of undefined.

One of Andy’s proudest moments came when he was named a undefined — a testament to just how far he’s come.

Before losing the weight

“The support from my consultant, Sam Jones, and the other members has been unbelievable,” Andy says. “From day one, no one judged me — they just encouraged me. I’ve learned to love cooking, enjoy my food, and still lose weight. It’s changed my life completely.”

Today, Andy is not only lighter on the scales but also on his medication now done to zero tablets a day — and his energy levels have soared. Looking back, he’s certain that choosing Slimming World over weight-loss injections was the best decision he could have made.

“I used to think it wasn’t for blokes like me,” Andy admits with a smile. “Now I know — Slimming World is for everyone. If I can do it, anyone can.”

Andy and Lisa attends Sam’s Slimming World group on Saturday morning at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton at 9am but there is an earlier session at 7.30am and 10.30am. Sam also runs a Thursday evening group at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, Leigh Park at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm.