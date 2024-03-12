Hat-trick of golfs for Solenty City Chorus!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chorus was awarded the prestigious Challenge Cup in the Male Voice Choir category, and then shared top place with Wight Harmony in the Barbershop Chorus class. Solent followed this by capturing the Hodgkins Cup in the Small Chorus category against stiff competition.

Judge Rosanna Whitfield – a vastly experienced conductor, composer and musical adjudicator – was especially impressed by the guys’ singing in the Male Voice Choir category, where she remarked on how the chorus’s total commitment drew her into the very soul of the music. “Glorious warmth”, “a wonderful sound” and “quite magical” were some of her other comments on Solent’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent’s Musical Director Steve Morris says he’s proud at winning the trophies, but even more pleased by the way the chorus performed at its best in every song. The results also thrilled the remarkable level of travelling supporters who made the trip across to the island to hear the chorus.

Solent City Chorus celebrate their success

Club Chairman Philip Davies echoes Steve’s words, adding that the club has attracted new members in recent months and is really on the up-and up. The next big test will come in late May, when Solent will be competing in the national barbershop championships in Harrogate.