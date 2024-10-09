Portsmouth man stars in M&S and ITV X Series - Dress the Nation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris who is originally from Portsmouth has featured in the brand-new ITV1 and ITVX series, M&S: Dress the Nation! Before going on the show

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, the design challenge series will air on ITV1 and ITVX this Autumn.

and , the design challenge series will air on ITV1 and ITVX this Autumn. Each week a judging panel – made up of M&S experts, alongside a star-studded rotation of celebrity guests – will select which contestants move forward to the next round and one step closer to being crowned the winner.

The series’ successful candidate will secure a life-changing design role at M&S, with their own bespoke collection available in select stores.

This new design challenge format emerges as the first of its kind, created in partnership with ITV and M&S

Chris previously worked as an office manager for a Fire Safety Engineer Company but was determined to put his first-class fashion master’s degree to use. Chris starred as one of ten candidates on the show, all competing to win a dream design job at M&S. Throughout the competition, Chris showcased his impressive design skills and demonstrated his empathetic and intuitive nature, all with a remarkable creative flair.

This Autumn, M&S will carry out a nationwide search for its next in-house design talent with the launch of a competitive ITV1 and ITVX series, M&S: Dress The Nation, hosted by two of the UK's favourite TV presenters, AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay.

Chris, 38, London Office Manager

The design challenge format established as the first of its kind, is created in partnership with ITV and M&S. The series documents the search process from start to finish and over the course of six episodes, ten candidates will compete to secure a highly coveted in-house design role, working alongside some of the best designers in the industry. Welcoming contestants from all walks of life, with no requirement of formal qualifications or previous training in fashion, the search favours creative flair, a willingness to learn and a true passion for design.

Embarking on the biggest job interview of their lives, the ten contestants will be set a series of tasks which will assess their design, problem-solving, commerciality and collaboration skills. Each brief will align with M&S’ design and product development process – from gathering insights, to identifying key product trends to designing and developing original clothing pieces.

Each episode will reflect the breadth of clothing categories available at M&S, from occasionwear to sportswear the challenges will vary week on week to uncover a different speciality area and skillset from the designers. Working out of a purpose-built design studio for the duration of the competition, the contestants will work individually, as well as in groups, to design and create garments that will resonate with the M&S customer.

Each week a judging panel – made up of M&S experts alongside a star-studded rotation of celebrity guests – will select which contestants move forward to the next round and one step closer to being crowned the winner. The programme also invites a panel of M&S customers into the studio each week, to view the collections and give their feedback on each piece. Gracing our screens with high hopes of entering a boundary-pushing career in fashion, the line-up showcases a diverse group of talent across different backgrounds and skill sets, including retail and office workers, a sewing neuroscientist and a former dancer.

Viewers will also be introduced to the design skills of a project worker, a financial director, a pattern cutter and a lecturer. The commercial design lens of the M&S judges, paired with the warmth and charm of hosts AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, is set to offer the perfect fashion formula.

Meanwhile, celebrity guest judges, known for their iconic looks, add style authority and a fashion flourish, as they feedback on each challenge, offering their encouragement through the highs and the lows. Throughout the course of the series, viewers can expect to see the hosts and judging panel wearing the best of new season M&S clothing. From sharp tailoring to statement co-ords and stylish layering, audiences will get a flavour of what’s to come this Autumn at M&S.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Marketing Director – M&S Clothing & Home, said: “We’re so excited to launch M&S: Dress The Nation! It’s been such a creative and entertaining experience. The judges and I have been blown away by the talent, drive and originality from the fantastic designers who took part. It has been a joy to see the different personalities shine through the product they’ve created as the series has gone on.

“At M&S we truly champion the British high street and of course we have been dressing the nation for years, and hope to continue doing so in many more years to come. I’m thrilled that this programme will spotlight some of the UK’s incredible emerging designers, and I hope will pave the way and inspire future British talent. ‘We know our customers are going to love the format and will enjoy getting to know our contestants as they embark on the ultimate M&S job interview.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the nation's most treasured brands, being able to partner with M&S to offer a lucky consumer the chance to design their very own clothing range is hugely exciting. And with AJ and Vernon at the helm, we can't wait to launch Dress the Nation."

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio, ITV's commercial creative studio, said: "Dress the Nation is another great example of how BE Studio, as part of ITV, can really elevate brands and bring them to life. Building on the success of our relationship with M&S Food for Cooking With the Stars, Dress the Nation is a really innovative format showcasing the best in design talent."

AJ Odudu said: “I had the time of my life filming M&S: Dress The Nation on ITV! Access to the creative industries and finding new ways for people to get that first foot in the door is so important to me, and creativity, passion and a real opportunity at the end of it is what Dress the Nation is all about. The contestants were absolutely incredible, they really gave it their all and I loved being on the journey with them. I can’t wait for everyone to meet our designers, and see their fantastic talent and ideas come to life.”

Vernon Kay said: “It was a totally brilliant experience meeting our budding designers and seeing them deliver incredible results week on week. Giving creative talent the opportunity to showcase their work is so important, and the project was fantastic to be a part of.”

M&S: Dress The Nation will air this Autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.