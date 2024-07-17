Portsmouth raised performer brings brand new company 'Little Wild Theatre' to Victorious Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth raised performer brings brand new company 'Little Wild Theatre' to the kids stage at Victorious Festival and Emsworth community centre this August within just 6 months of launching!

Chloe Bradbury is a portsmouth raised performer who grew up training at Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre, Melana Dance and Havant college who went on to study at Guildford School of Acting, one of the UK's leading drama schools. Since then she has since spent the last three years perfecting her craft in Londons artistic hub performing on renowned stages at British Summertime Festival, Alexandra Palace, The Excel Centre, New Wimbledon Theatre & 100's of schools and nurseries across the UK.

In February 2024, Chloe launched "Little Wild Theatre" a company driven to support children's wellbeing through theatrical experiences of the natural world. Since this date they have performed at the UK's biggest childrens festival TOT Fest Festival aswell as numerous renowned venues across London. They are over joyed to be bringing their interactive show for 0-5 years to Victorious Festival and Emsworth Community Centre this August.

Their interactive show "Welcome to the World" takes children aged 0-5 years on an adventure through the elements of nature as Mother Earths Children, Tide, Ariel and Blaze all take their first steps in the world. The siblings are all feeling a little nervous but along the way they meet new friends and discover “Magical Mindful Moments” to regulate their emotions and soon realise they can do anything they put their mind too! This fully interactive show is filled to the brim with original songs, dances and bespoke puppets made entirely from natural and found objects that can be recreated at home!

Welcome to the World | Tide & Shelly

'Better than most childrens theatre in the West End' - Questors Theatre 2024

‘A beautiful and engaging story for little ones. My eldest (4) is still talking about it and relating what she saw and learnt to her own life.’ - Audience Feedback April 2024

Little Wild Theatre will be on the kids stage at victorious Festival from 3:25pm on Friday 23rd, Sat 24th & Sunday 25th August, and tickets for children under 5 are FREE!

If you'd like to catch them at Emsworth Community Centre, grab your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/welcome-to-the-world-tickets-922801011667?aff=oddtdtcreator

Chloe is unbelievable grateful for the training she recieved as a child from the likes of Andrew Bowker, Jenny Clark, Louisa Chandler and Polly Hadzis and fundamentally believes they are all such a core reason for her success in the theatre industry. She is so excited to be bringing her work home and cannot wait to meet you all!