Levison Wood, who has written nine best-selling books on his exploits, will bring his first UK tour in four years to Kings Theatre in Southsea this October.

The tour, The Art of Exploration, will recall tales from his lifetime of travel and army career to world-renowned expeditions like wild camping in The Americas and walking the Himalayas.

Travelling across the country, Levison will tour at 15 towns and cities with a two-hour one-man show.

Ex-soldier and explorer, Levison Wood, is set to come to Portsmouth for his third UK tour. Credit: Alberto Caceres R

Wood has trekked thousands of miles through some of the world’s most testing environments including the Nile, Himalayas and the Arabian peninsula and his UK tour will see him reveal the lessons he has learnt on the road.

More recently, he spent time in Ukraine – witnessing first-hand the devastation of the Russian invasion.

His books detail epic journeys like walking 1800 miles across The Americas and camping in the wild during a more than 4,000 mile journey walking the Nile – which was made into a major series for Channel 4 in 2015 called Walking the Nile.

The Art Of Exploration will share his learnings from his travels, his army career including serving in the Parachute Regiment and the front-line of Afghanistan, to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal.

Levison said: ‘The Art Of Exploration presents me with a great opportunity to reveal the life lessons I have learnt and how we can all benefit from applying the philosophy of travel and the Art of Exploration to our normal everyday routines, so we can achieve a positive mindset and get things done.

‘We all have our own journeys on which we have to travel - whether that is to the corners of the globe or by balancing day-to-day life. It is a challenge for us all at some point and I hope I can inspire the audience to embark on their own personal journeys.’