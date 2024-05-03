Lorraine will be playing the role of Queen Rat in Dick Whittington, which runs at the venerable Southsea venue from November 29 to December 31.

TV and film actress Lorraine’s breakthrough role was the gritty 2006 crime film London to Brighton, but she has appeared in many big name TV dramas from Casualty to Call The Midwife, The Bill and Law and Order: UK. She is is best known, though, for playing Karen Taylor in the ever-popular soap since 2017.

Born in Portsmouth, Lorraine is a regular supporter of The Kings Theatre.

Lorraine said: “Having grown up in Portsmouth, it gives me great pleasure to be playing Queen Rat at The Kings Theatre, a venue I have visited since I was a child. I am really looking forward to performing on stage in this beautiful theatre for all my friends and family and the fantastic Pompey audiences.

“I’ve heard such great things about The Pompey Panto so getting to be a part of it is going to be brilliant fun! Get your tickets and practice your boo-ing because I guarantee this Queen Rat is going to be a real baddie.”

And to celebrate the casting, The Kings have extended their freeze on panto ticket prices – tickets will remain at 2023 prices until the end of May.

Artistic director and regular panto dame Jack Edwards added: “I am over the moon that I will get the chance to work with Lorraine in this year’s panto Dick Whittington. We have known each other for a long time, and I am delighted that we have her coming to The Kings to play Queen Rat – a classic baddie role, that I know she will absolutely excel in.

"She is a brilliant actress, and a long-time friend of the theatre and the fact that she is from Portsmouth is just the cherry on the cake!”

CEO Kings Theatre Richard Pearce said: “We are delighted that one of Portsmouth’s most famous and recognised actresses will be coming home and joining the cast in this year’s Pompey Panto. We pride ourselves on inspiring and giving opportunities to local talent and what better inspiration than performing alongside hometown ‘soap opera royalty’.

"Queen Rat is already being very demanding and has insisted we extend the 2023 ticket price freeze until the end of May and ensuring we remain the most affordable panto – which we are secretly happy to entertain!”

For tickets, go to: kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

1 . JPNS-02-05-24-Lorraine Stanley-upload.jpg Lorraine Stanley, from Portsmouth, has played Karen Taylor in EastEnders since 2017. She will play Queen Rat in Dick Whittington, The Kings Theatre's pantomime for 2024 Photo: PR Photo Sales