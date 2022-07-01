Get hands on as Post-Mortem Live show returns to Portsmouth with the case of a 'Russian poisoning'

This show, not for the faint-hearted, will examine the fictional case of Anton Orlov.

In March 2022 Mr Orlov, a Russian national living in the UK, began to show signs of asphyxiation while shopping in Stratford upon Avon. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead upon admission.

He is known to authorities to have connections with Salisbury, where there were Kremlin-linked poisonings in 2018.

Post-Mortem Live is at Village Hotel, Portsmouth, from January 15-19, 2023

A post-mortem has been ordered to establish the cause of death as a nerve agent is a high possibility.

Working with award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri in this four-hour long experience you will get into the bowls of CSI, pathology and forensics to determine how Mr Orlov met his death.

You will systematically dissect the world’s only semi-synthetic human cadaver to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Sam Piri said: ‘As an organisation we’re on a mission to both deepen and wider understanding in how the human body works.

‘My mission is to support students and the general public nationwide to appreciate the scientific method and to understand how their body works. Anatomy fascinates me and I’m confident this show won’t disappoint.’

The interactive show sold out across the country in 2021, and has more than 1,500 reviews on Trustpilot with nine out of 10 people rating the show as good or excellent.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, for the event which runs from January 15-19 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. Tickets start from £35.