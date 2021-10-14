Nathaniel Hall, known for his breakout role in It’s A Sin, will perform his play First Time at The Spring at 7.30pm this evening.

Exploring the ups and downs of living with HIV since age 16, First Time is an autobiographical solo show performed by Nathaniel and produced by Dibby Theatre.

Diagnosed as HIV+ two weeks before his 17th birthday and after his first ever sexual experience, Nathaniel kept this a secret from his family for nearly 15 years.

First Time. Picture: Andrew Peryy

In 2017 at the age of 31, Nathaniel had a breakdown, and came out to his family as HIV+ before creating this play.

Nathaniel said: ‘I lived in secrecy for nearly 15 years but denying my HIV status publicly only helped to feed the narrative that HIV is something to be ashamed of.

‘First Time marked a very public coming out as HIV+ and the show has taken me on a journey to places I never expected. I have been blown away by the public reaction to my story and feel humbled and honoured to be inspiring others to smash through the stigma of HIV.

‘HIV has changed, but public knowledge lags far behind.

‘Working alongside our charity partners, myself and the Dibby team are determined to end HIV stigma and shame for good, as well as contribute to the goal of ending all new transmissions of the virus by 2030.

‘We’re thrilled to be back on the road once more using storytelling and creativity to advocate for better representations of HIV in popular culture.’

