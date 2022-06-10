Neighbours - The Farewell Tour to visit south coast theatres in 2023 after TV show is cancelled

It was announced earlier this year that Channel 5 had decided to drop the show and the final episode is due to air on August 1.

Organisers Maple Tree Entertainment have rescheduled the original Neighbours: Live in Conversation, due to take place in London back in 2020, and added a further seven dates across the UK for March 2023, now billed as a farewell tour – including in Brighton and Southampton.

The tour will feature iconic cast members, to be announced, and will take a look back at the history of one of Britain’s most-loved TV programmes.

Audiences will be treated to never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough, and can put their own questions to the actors.

Dean Elliott, producer at Maple Tree Entertainment said: ‘When Neighbours: Live in Conversation sold out within 24 hours, we knew that the love for the show could see it tour the UK, and there is no better time to take to the road than to mark the end and to honour its rich history.

‘We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.’

Debuting in 1985, Neighbours has become a household name and birthed many stars including A-listers Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue.

There will be meet-and-greet opportunities at each show.

Tickets go on general sale on June 17, with a pre-sale on June 15. For more details, go to mapletreeentertainment.com/neighbours.