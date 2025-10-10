Our reviewer joins Peppa Pig at the premiere of her new Big Family Show at Fareham Live

A scene from Peppa Pig's Big Family Show at Fareham Live

What a great start to the day with lots of fun and laughter when Fierylight Production’s brand new Peppa Pig Big Family Show splashes onto the stage at Fareham Live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first show of its UK and Ireland tour and the cast has spent the week at the venue rehearsing.

And it just so happens it’s an inset day for my two daughters. So despite them varying in age, with one very much still embracing Peppa's stories, I was concerned my elder daughter might be over it.

However, I can confirm we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show centres around preparing for Peppa's family to expand, with Mummy Pig heavily pregnant and them preparing the nursery for the arrival – there are decorating mishaps, Daddy Pig upgrading to a bigger car, the arrival of their new sister Evie and everyday life caring for a new baby.

Lots of water is used throughout the show from George's tears, a water leak, bathing new baby Evie and of course it wouldn't be a Peppa Pig show without jumping up and down in muddy puddles along with the well known tune.

We also enjoyed new songs to add to the collection, but there is still time for old classics like The Bing Bong Song and Peppa's Lullaby adapted for baby Evie as well.

There is plenty of opportunity for the audience to get involved too with dancing throughout and a small game of musical statues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the show features a neon light show with paint tins doing the Can-Can and plenty of props are used throughout the performance.

We also get to see Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep and Danny Dog (my personal favourite) during the show, with most of the cast playing multiple roles – so credit to them all.

The puppets of Peppa and George are very cleverly engineered with what I can only describe as industrial floor cleaner bases and handlebars.

We all enjoyed how they made Evie interactive with different movements, even while she is strapped to Mummy Pig in the baby carrier.

It was a total hit, and my girls said they liked it all – particularly singing a lullaby to baby Evie.

There are two more performances on Saturday, October 11 at 10am and 1pm. Go to farehamlive.co.uk.