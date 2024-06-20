Fame: The Musical by The Portsmouth Players is at The Kings Theatre, from June 19-22, 2024

The Portsmouth Players are back at The Kings Theatre with the much-loved hit Fame: The Musical.

Fame follows the enthralling journey of the students in a school of Performing Arts, set in New York City.

The musical explores the unique hardships and triumphs of these young students who dramatically battle and overcome their personal challenges, all whilst chasing their passionate ambitions of rising to fame.

Within just two and a half hours, this production effortlessly captures the brutal realities of the entertainment industry, highlighting each character’s perseverance and devotion in the pursuit of success, which was beautifully portrayed by hypnotizing dance numbers and hit songs including Fame and I Want to Make Magic.

Madison Cathrow gracefully captivated the audience with her exceptional vocal performances, creating complex emotional depth towards her portrayal of Carmen Diaz.

The much-loved Jacob Bailey perfectly and comedically portrayed Ty Jackson with both his vocals and dance equally.

Charlie Frame’s portrayal of Nick Piazza is captivating and engaging whilst Ben Irish as Joe Vegas is absolutely hilarious, grasping all audience members into his spot-on comedy timing and characterisation every time.

Ellie Scott who plays Iris Elley, Megan Parkes as Serena Katz and Anthony Davies as Schlomo Metzenbaum, are all breathtakingly powerful and talented respectfully.

Liz Stead’s lighting design truly brings the show to life, creating an immersive atmosphere and successfully builds an emotional connection within the audience, further assisting the actors in their compelling performances.

This production really is phenomenal. The fabulous cast, crew and band alongside fantastic set design and choreography make the whole production west end worthy. Go see the show while you still can!