Review | Pompey Elvis​ at The Dockyard Club, Southsea: 'full of heart, humour and spirit'

One of the things I love about Portsmouth-based theatre company People and Stories is how their work is so deeply rooted in our community and its history.

Their latest show, Pompey Elvis, is true to form. From the naval base to Fratton Park and the Spinnaker Tower, it’s steeped in familiar landmarks and themes.

It’s clear that the cast and crew have had great fun creating this production. The mix of acting and music (which includes an excellent live band and reaches well beyond Elvis) makes for a lively and uplifting show.

Set in 2002, the plot follows the progress of a fictional Elvis tribute competition and the lives of Stella (a last-minute contestant) and her family. The nine-strong cast of local actors and musicians deliver consistently across the board, and work brilliantly together to immerse us in the action from the start.

Nathalie Gunn shines in the lead role of Stella, perfectly capturing a family-minded Pompey matriarch who would likely bleed blue, gold and white. In contrast, Santiago Azcueta brings swagger and a playful touch of the exotic as Javier, her smooth-talking competition rival from Valencia.

Charlotte Louise Thomas assuredly captures the character of Deborah – Stella’s very different sister, a tough businesswoman hiding something more vulnerable under her exterior. Fifteen-year-old deaf actor Cadence Rooke is lovely to watch, convincingly balancing teenage moodiness with youthful hope as daughter Shannon.

Meanwhile Scott Ramsay, who also produces and directs, is suitably endearing as the loveable Derek.

Costume and set details neatly anchor the story in an era that feels both strangely nostalgic and strikingly relevant.

There are amusing reminders of how far media and technology have come, and perhaps gender equality too. Less amusingly, we’re reminded how the period’s finance boom and soaring house prices created consequences that we’re still living with today. Above all, there’s a sobering undercurrent that speaks to the cost of war and its seeming endlessness. Maybe it was indeed a turning point that unleashed some unstoppable forces.

In Pompey Elvis, People and Stories have created an original, locally-inspired production full of heart, humour and unmistakeable Pompey spirit. It’s an immersive 75-minute experience for all ages and well worth your time.

Touring southeast Hampshire until October 25 – peopleandstories.co.uk.