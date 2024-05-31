Rock of Ages by Benchmark Musical Theatre is at The Kings Theatre from May 29-June 1, 2024

I’m not the biggest fan of jukebox musicals. In an attempt to shoehorn as many tracks in as possible, the storyline often suffers.

However, as I’m partial to an ’80s banger, I couldn’t resist the lure of Rock of Ages at the Kings Theatre.

The story follows a small-town girl and a city boy, as they pursue their dreams in Hollywood. The soundtrack is built around classic rock songs, such as We Built This City, Here I Go Again and The Final Countdown.

Sure enough, the plot won’t last long in my memory, but the casting certainly will.

With only their third book musical, Benchmark brought together a raft of familiar faces from the Portsmouth amateur dramatic scene.

Sam Townsend impressed as aspiring rocker, Drew Boley. Having firmly established himself as a leading man in recent years, his voice gets better with every show –Waiting for a Girl Like You was fantastic. Opposite him, Amy Pickance delights as love interest, Sherrie Christian. Her gorgeous vocals blend well with Sam’s, so it’s no wonder it’s not the first time they’ve shared the spotlight together. I’m sure it won’t be the last.

Matt Gibbins was rarely off stage as narrator, Lonny Barnett, much to the audience’s delight. With his razor-sharp delivery and impeccable comic timing, he was brilliant. His rendition of Can’t Fight This Feeling with Perry Ralls, as Dennis Dupree, was a real crowd-pleaser.

Jacob Bailey, an unfamiliar face to me, played the rocking sex god, Stacee Jaxx. The audience lapped up his hilarious performance and went wild for his songs, including Dead or Alive and I Want to Know What Love Is. Olivia Robinson roused the crowd with her role as city planner, Regina Koontz, whilst Alan Jenkins and Finlay Hughes made a great father and son duo as the German developers. Elsewhere, Emily Horner displayed powerhouse vocals as Justice Charlier.

The two groups of dancers did a fantastic job and the ensemble numbers to close each act were real highlights. Credit must also go to the lighting design – this really stands out from start to finish.

Director and choreographer, Helen Stoddart, certainly has a “face-melting” success on her hands. If you’re an ’80s music lover, it’s a must-see.

The plot may not have rocked my socks off, but the production certainly has.