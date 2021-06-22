The Pompey Panto cast to return to The Kings Theatre for more fun in Jack and The Beanstalk this Christmas

Jack Edwards as Dame Trott in The Kings Theatre 2021 panto, Jack and The Beanstalk

Returning alongside resident dame, Jack Edwards as Dame Trott, is X Factor finalist and Same Difference star, Sean Smith playing Jack Trott, with comedy favourite and Las Vegas award-winner James Percy as Silly Billy, and West End regular Julia Worsley playing the evil Von Badapple.

They are rejoined by superstar singer Marlene Little Hill as the Fairy and funny man Peter McCrohon as King Eric.

And there’s more to come – with the show’s female lead is due to be announced later this week.

Sean Smith as Jack Trott in The Kings Theatre 2021 panto, Jack and The Beanstalk

Audiences can expect a huge sprinkling of fairydust over an unmissable mix of madcap action, non-stop gags, and brilliant songs.

Sean Smith said: ‘We had such a close and talented team last year! We were united, flexible and defiant to bring some Christmas cheer against all the odds.

‘It was heartbreaking when we were shut down early because we knew we had a special show.

‘I’m delighted that the same group has been given the chance to go again and this time we’ll go all the way!’

A mooted summer revival for Dick Whittington was pulled amid ongoing concerns about Covid.

Jack Edwards, Kings Theatre creative director and pantomime dame added: ‘Last year’s pantomime really was a show like no other and as a cast we were really sad to have to close early and then put a halt to plans of a summer production.

‘Which is why it felt so right to get the group back together to perform this Christmas and put on a show for everyone to enjoy after another challenging year.

‘With my artistic director hat on now I can also say that our cast is not quite complete yet and we are incredibly excited to welcome a new member to the family, although my lips are sealed!’

Jack and the Beanstalk produced in-house by the Kings Theatre is on from Saturday November 27 until Sunday, January 2, 2022 with tickets starting at £18.