The Vicar of Dibley drops into The Barn in Milton courtesy of The Portsmouth Players

Rehearsals for The Vicar of Dibley by The Portsmouth Players.

Featuring the talents of Kate Claxton playing the role of the new vicar Geraldine Grainger, the play features plot and scenes sourced primarily from the first two series of the beloved TV show which originally aired between 1994 and 1998.

It starred Dawn French as the initially unwelcome female vicar in the village of Dibley, following the real-life changes in the Church of England that permitted the ordination of women.

The hilarious script was written by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter and adapted from the original TV series written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular series introduced well-loved characters such as Alice Tinker, Hugo Horton, Jim Trott, Owen Newitt and Frank Pickles and the catchphrases to go with them!

The Players are making use of their wonderful air conditioned studio theatre at The Barn while planning to return to The Kings Theatre in Southsea in 2022.

The Barn has about 100 tiered seats and boasts a full lighting rig and sound desk.