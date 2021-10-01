The Vicar of Dibley drops into The Barn in Milton courtesy of The Portsmouth Players
Hot on the heels of a successful run for Shirley Valentine, The Portsmouth Players are extremely proud to present The Vicar of Dibley as the second production of their four-show season at The Barn studio theatre in Milton Park.
Featuring the talents of Kate Claxton playing the role of the new vicar Geraldine Grainger, the play features plot and scenes sourced primarily from the first two series of the beloved TV show which originally aired between 1994 and 1998.
It starred Dawn French as the initially unwelcome female vicar in the village of Dibley, following the real-life changes in the Church of England that permitted the ordination of women.
The hilarious script was written by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter and adapted from the original TV series written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.
The popular series introduced well-loved characters such as Alice Tinker, Hugo Horton, Jim Trott, Owen Newitt and Frank Pickles and the catchphrases to go with them!
The Players are making use of their wonderful air conditioned studio theatre at The Barn while planning to return to The Kings Theatre in Southsea in 2022.
The Barn has about 100 tiered seats and boasts a full lighting rig and sound desk.
The Vicar Of Dibley is at The Barn, Milton from October 6-9, tickets are £16. Go to book.events/portsmouthplayers