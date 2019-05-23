10 fun things to do with the kids just 30 minutes from Portsmouth
From Victorian brickworks and ancient mosaics to Celtic festivals and alpaca walks, there’s so much to do as a family even just half an hour outside of Portsmouth.
Leave the city behind for a day and take the kids out for an adventure – we’ve already done all the legwork for you.
1. Butser Ancient Farm (Chalton Lane, PO8 0BG)
It displays ongoing constructions of Iron Age buildings based on real sites, crops from prehistory and rare breeds of animals. Theres loads of space for the kids to run around and the farms special events are worth checking out.
Step back in time to the 17th century. Immerse yourself in the everyday life of people who lived in a small village in the 1600s. Walk through real homes, watch weavers spinning wool or find the potter at his wheel.
There are hundreds of animals to admire at Marwell, including giraffes, tigers, meerkats, and penguins. There are also three adventure playgrounds and a train, in case the animals arent enough to keep the little ones occupied.
A place to learn about the history of the industry. The building was saved because of its unique history when it closed in 1974 the men working there still worked in the same way as their Victorian and Edwardian forefathers.