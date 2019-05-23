Theres loads of Roman history to learn about, lots of special events and workshop fun for kids. The palace is a first century home and also has the largest collection of early mosaic floors in Britain.

10 fun things to do with the kids just 30 minutes from Portsmouth

From Victorian brickworks and ancient mosaics to Celtic festivals and alpaca walks, there’s so much to do as a family even just half an hour outside of Portsmouth.

Leave the city behind for a day and take the kids out for an adventure – we’ve already done all the legwork for you.

It displays ongoing constructions of Iron Age buildings based on real sites, crops from prehistory and rare breeds of animals. Theres loads of space for the kids to run around and the farms special events are worth checking out.

1. Butser Ancient Farm (Chalton Lane, PO8 0BG)

It displays ongoing constructions of Iron Age buildings based on real sites, crops from prehistory and rare breeds of animals. Theres loads of space for the kids to run around and the farms special events are worth checking out.
Ian Hargreaves
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Step back in time to the 17th century. Immerse yourself in the everyday life of people who lived in a small village in the 1600s. Walk through real homes, watch weavers spinning wool or find the potter at his wheel.

2. Little Woodham, Gosport (PO13 8AB)

Step back in time to the 17th century. Immerse yourself in the everyday life of people who lived in a small village in the 1600s. Walk through real homes, watch weavers spinning wool or find the potter at his wheel.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
There are hundreds of animals to admire at Marwell, including giraffes, tigers, meerkats, and penguins. There are also three adventure playgrounds and a train, in case the animals arent enough to keep the little ones occupied.

3. Marwell Zoo, Colden Common (SO21 1LY)

There are hundreds of animals to admire at Marwell, including giraffes, tigers, meerkats, and penguins. There are also three adventure playgrounds and a train, in case the animals arent enough to keep the little ones occupied.
Jason Brown Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
A place to learn about the history of the industry. The building was saved because of its unique history when it closed in 1974 the men working there still worked in the same way as their Victorian and Edwardian forefathers.

4. Bursledon Brickworks, Swanwick (SO317GW)

A place to learn about the history of the industry. The building was saved because of its unique history when it closed in 1974 the men working there still worked in the same way as their Victorian and Edwardian forefathers.
Contributed
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3