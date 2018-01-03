10 ways to get back in the black after festive splurge

Everybody’s a bit skint after Christmas and new year. Here, News consumer expert Richard Thomson provides tips to save pennies to get your finances back on track.

1. Stop impulsive spending – before you’re tempted to buy anything ask whether you really need it, can you honestly afford it, will you use it, and can you buy it cheaper elsewhere.

Skip that morning Costa coffee

2. If you’ve been with the same home or car insurer for more than two years, never auto renew. Save £££s by switching to new customer deals.

3. Broadband and home entertainment providers jack up their prices every year. If the films are rubbish, broadband slow and unreliable, ask for a monthly price reduction or threaten to leave.

4. Save £300+ a year by moving off standard gas and electricity tariffs to cheaper deals. Pay bills by direct debit to get the best energy price bargains.

5. Mobile phone contract up for renewal? Don’t be tempted by upgrade offers. If your current phone does all you want it to do, look around for the best SIM card only options.

Switch to a zero per cent interest credit card

6. Cut back on the grocery bills by shunning two for one buys, and dumping luxury brands for more modest ‘saver’ offers. Never be tempted to buy more than you need just to get one off money vouchers that encourage you to overspend.

7. Ever worked out how much you could save a week by skipping the morning Costa coffee, taking your own sandwiches to work for lunch, and knocking more than one after work pint on the head?

8. If you’re end of year maxed out on the credit cards, switch to a zero per cent interest card deal for up to 24 months to speed up the debt repayments.

9. Know your rights if anything you buy turns out to be a turkey. Demand a refund of exchange if a product is faulty within 30 days of purchase, or a repair or replacement if it conks out during the first six months.

10. Never put up with shoddy second-rate service. If you’re at your wits’ end and all else fails, contact Streetwise to for help and advice to get it sorted.