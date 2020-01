Have you noticed how much the city has changed in a decade? Or have these pictures taken you by surprise? See them here in our list below:

1. Isambard Brunel Road (2009) The building to the right was converted into student flats and was reopened as Chaucer House in 2018.

2. Isambard Brunel Road (2019) The development is Unite Students' fifth in Portsmouth and houses 484 student rooms across en suite flats and studios.

3. Commercial Road (2009) Commercial Road has changed a lot over the last few years, with many of its big name retailers moving out of thew area.

4. Commercial Road (2018) Among the new businesses in this photo are Sprinkles Gelato and Musicroom.

