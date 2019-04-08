10 years of serving French food is marked at Gunwharf Quays restaurant 

A DECADE of serving authentic French food at a Gunwharf Quays restaurant has been marked with champagne and canapes.

Brasserie Blanc held a party on Friday to celebrate its anniversary.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Brasserie Blanc has become a firm favourite with visitors to the centre, and has complimented our dining offer for 10 years.

‘Much like the centre itself, Brasserie Blanc has developed and evolved over the years to offer customers the very best dining. We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate this special milestone.’

Last year the venue had a refurbishment inspired by Raymond’s kitchen. The refreshed space offers comfortable spaces to enjoy coffee, cheese and wine counter and cocktail bar.