Some are being turned into something new, some are being re-let and others are still just standing empty waiting for someone to want them. As a result it can be difficult to keep track of what is happening where – so we have looked at 11 well-known sites across the city and surrounding towns and examine what is in their future.
1. Empty shops in and around the city
A number of shops are standing empty - and while new life is being breathed into some, the future for others is unclear Photo: The News
2. Wilko in Arundel Street
The city centre Wilko store closed its doors on Sunday, October 8 2023 alongside all its stores as it collapsed into administration. It has been sat empty ever since, but now B&M are set to take the site over and open a new branch in the prime city centre location. Photo: Kelly Brown
3. U Need Us
Much-loved U Need Us on the corner of Arundel and Slindon Street had been a part of the community for 95 years before it closed in 2019. It has had very little use since then and is currently sitting empty. Photo: Kelly Brown
4. Matalan, Portsmouth
Matalan, on Station Road, Portsmouth shut in September last year as the discount retail brand relocated to The Pompey Centre. The site is currently empty, however HMRC is set to relocate there in a new development called The Goodsyard with planning permission for a new four-story building being sought. It will be the new home of the UK tax office after HM Revenue and Customs agreed to buy and occupy the 60,000-square-foot property being built on the site of the shop's former car park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.