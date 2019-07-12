A family-friendly chain known for its famous tapas. The Panero Lounge is described as a 'retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches.'

11 new Portsmouth bars and restaurants you need to try this summer

There has been a lot of change to Portsmouth’s food and drink scene over the last few months.

Several new businesses have opened their doors, and here is a selection of them for you to try this summer.

A new pub on the site of the legendary Yorkshire Grey. As well as beer, cocktails and coffee, it will serve food including burgers and pizzas. Opened its doors for the first time in April.

1. Guildhall Village (Guildhall Walk)

Food court Outside-In launched in April and hosts a varied selection of local businesses from across Hampshire. Menus will be changing from week to week, and food options include Carribean, Venisualian, burgers, vegan and more.

2. Outside-In (Middle Street)

One of Portsmouth's most famous restaurateurs Giuseppe Mascia, who used to run Hilsea's Pizza House, has opened a new Italian in Southsea. It is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner, and also has a cocktail bar.

3. Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant (Kent Road)

A family-friendly chain known for its famous tapas. The Panero Lounge is described as a 'retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches.'

4. Panero Lounge (Palmerston Road)

