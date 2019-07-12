11 new Portsmouth bars and restaurants you need to try this summer

Food court Outside-In launched in April and hosts a varied selection of local businesses from across Hampshire. Menus will be changing from week to week, and food options include Carribean, Venisualian, burgers, vegan and more.
One of Portsmouth's most famous restaurateurs Giuseppe Mascia, who used to run Hilsea's Pizza House, has opened a new Italian in Southsea. It is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner, and also has a cocktail bar.
A family-friendly chain known for its famous tapas. The Panero Lounge is described as a 'retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches.'