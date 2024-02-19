The city is home to a magnificent amount of fish and chip shops, many of which have become staples in the area – and with the city being a seaside destination, the chippies are more valued than ever. National Chip Week takes place between February 20 to February 26 and the national week gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate the traditional dish. The News has put together a list of some of the best fish and chip shops that have a Google rating of 4 or higher.