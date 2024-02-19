News you can trust since 1877
11 of the best chippies in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, according to Google

With it being National Chip Week this week, The News has put together some of the best fish and chip shops in the city and its surrounding areas.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:21 GMT

The city is home to a magnificent amount of fish and chip shops, many of which have become staples in the area – and with the city being a seaside destination, the chippies are more valued than ever. National Chip Week takes place between February 20 to February 26 and the national week gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate the traditional dish. The News has put together a list of some of the best fish and chip shops that have a Google rating of 4 or higher.

Here are the top 11 fish and chip shops in the city and surrounding areas:

1. Chippies in Portsmouth

The Fisherman's Kitchen, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 768 reviews.

2. The Fisherman's Kitchen, Southsea

The Fisherman's Kitchen, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 with 768 reviews. Photo: Google

The Fish King, Fratton, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 49 reviews.

3. The Fish King, Fratton

The Fish King, Fratton, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 49 reviews. Photo: Google

Corner Chippy, Portsmouth, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 39 reviews.

4. Corner Chippy, Portsmouth

Corner Chippy, Portsmouth, has a Google rating of 4.5 with 39 reviews. Photo: Google

