We have pulled together a list of 12 such businesses that have opened in Portsmouth and the surrounding towns so far in 2021.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Have you visited or tried any of them?

Let us know in the comments below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. The Grill Kitchen After a soft launch in February, The Grill Kitchen in Fratton Road, Fratton, opened properly on March 15, 2021. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

2. DESI old India cafe DESI Old India Cafe opened up in Elm Grove, Southsea on February 1, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Sweet Unique Sweet Unique - a ice cream, milkshake, and waffle bar - has opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270221-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. Jacket Required Jacket Required opened in Elm Grove, Halying Island on April 1, 2021. Pictured: Ellie Langton and Maddie Kimber at their new shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo