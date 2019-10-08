12 of the best places to go for a curry in Portsmouth
It is National Curry Week so what better way to celebrate than by treating your self to a Korma, a Balti or a Vindaloo – if you dare.
Portsmouth is not short of options for Indian restaurants, with many fantastic options to choose from across the city. To help you whittle down your list, here are 12 of the best places to go for a curry according to Tripadvisor:
1. Haldi
Located in Albert Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best to eat at in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 434 reviews.