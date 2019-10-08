12 of the best places to go for a curry in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is not short of options for Indian restaurants, with many fantastic options to choose from across the city. To help you whittle down your list, here are 12 of the best places to go for a curry according to Tripadvisor:

1. Haldi Located in Albert Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best to eat at in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 434 reviews.

2. The Spice Merchants This restaurant in Osbourne Road in Southsea is one of the best places to get a curry from in the city. According to TripAdvisor it has a 4.5 star rating based on 464 reviews.

3. Blue Cobra This restaurant in London Road, North End, is one of the best places to go for a curry in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 300 reviews.

4. T & J Mahal Another Southsea restaurant, this place located in Elm Grove is one of the best for curries in Portsmouth. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 323 reviews

