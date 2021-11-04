A bartender mixing a cocktail at Carter and Co, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

16 new takeaways, restaurants, bars and cafes to try in and around Portsmouth in 2021

Despite the year starting with the third national lockdown it hasn’t stopped new restaurants and takeaways from opening up in our area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:09 pm

We have pulled together a list of 16 such businesses that have opened in Portsmouth and the surrounding towns so far in 2021.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

MORE: 8 pubs and restaurants that won't be reopening | Portsmouth owners of South Parade Pier plan crazy golf on beach but come under fire from 85 residents

Have you visited or tried any of them?

Let us know in the comments below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. The Grill Kitchen

After a soft launch in February, The Grill Kitchen in Fratton Road, Fratton, opened properly on March 15, 2021.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

2. DESI old India cafe

DESI Old India Cafe opened up in Elm Grove, Southsea on February 1, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. Sweet Unique

Sweet Unique - a ice cream, milkshake, and waffle bar - has opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270221-13)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

4. Jacket Required

Jacket Required opened in Elm Grove, Halying Island on April 1, 2021. Pictured: Ellie Langton and Maddie Kimber at their new shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 4