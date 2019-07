From local names like Croxton’s and Staggeringly Good Brewery to Thai food and even ice cream rolls there was something for everyone available at the 60 different stores. Here are our best pictures from the festival – can you spot yourself?

Girl group Guilt Trippin' perform on stage for the festival. (200719-002) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Festival-goers relaxing in the deck chairs. (200719-016) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Carla's Cake Emporium. (200719-017) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Herbal Haven herbs. (200719-012) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more