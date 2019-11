Whether you are craving a pizza, Chinese or Thai there is a place for everything. If you are looking for the best places to try – here are the 17 best places to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor.

1. Bodrum Restaurant According to Tripadvisor the best place to go for a takeaway in Portsmouth is Bodrum in Albert Road, Southsea. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 423 reviews.

2. Smile Cafe This cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea, is one of the best places to go for a takeaway in the city according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 331 reviews.

3. Haldi Located in Albert Road in Southsea, it has a 4.5 star rating based on 443 reviews.

4. The Spinnaker Cafe This cafe in Broad Street in Old Portsmouth is one of the best places to go for a takeaway according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 317 reviews.

