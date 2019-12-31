Gunwharf Quays gv

20 shops, restaurants and bars YOU want to open at Gunwharf Quays in 2020

THE decade is about to come to an end and the 2020s are almost upon us. 

After another year of change at Gunwharf Quays with new shops and restaurants opening, as well as some favourites closing, we decided to ask our readers what they wanted to open at the waterfront outlet shopping centre over the coming 12 months. Here are the suggestions. 

1. Wetherspoons

There are already plenty of Spoons across the city - but our readers are hoping for one to open at Gunwharf Quays as well in 2020.
2. La Tasca

Plenty of our readers are hoping for a return of La Tasca to Gunwharf Quays in 2020.
3. The Entertainer

The News readers are hoping for toy shop The Entertainer to open up at Gunwharf Quays in 2020
4. Turtle Bay

Our readers want to see this chain of Caribbean style restaurants open up at Gunwharf Quays in 2020.
