20 shops, restaurants and bars YOU want to open at Gunwharf Quays in 2020

After another year of change at Gunwharf Quays with new shops and restaurants opening, as well as some favourites closing, we decided to ask our readers what they wanted to open at the waterfront outlet shopping centre over the coming 12 months. Here are the suggestions.

1. Wetherspoons There are already plenty of Spoons across the city - but our readers are hoping for one to open at Gunwharf Quays as well in 2020. Tim Ireland/PA Wire PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. La Tasca Plenty of our readers are hoping for a return of La Tasca to Gunwharf Quays in 2020. Steve Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. The Entertainer The News readers are hoping for toy shop The Entertainer to open up at Gunwharf Quays in 2020 Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Turtle Bay Our readers want to see this chain of Caribbean style restaurants open up at Gunwharf Quays in 2020. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more