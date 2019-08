North End – and in particular London Road – has undergone a lot of change over the last 50 years, with old shops closing and new ones opening up. We’ve had a look through the archives to find some rarely-seen photos from years gone by.

Safeway in London Road in 1994 - the building is now a Lidl store. The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

London Road in 1995 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

North End in 1986 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

London Road in 1982 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more