55,000 firms set up by entrepreneurs in South

THE Office for National Statistics has reported that some 55,960 new businesses have been set up by entrepreneurs in the South East.

Following the announcement, small business specialists TaxAssist Accountants, based in Portsmouth, has reported a surge in businesses looking for professional support.

For over 10 years, the firm has been providing tax and accountancy advice to small companies in the local area.

It has reported a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of local firms approaching them for help with filing January tax returns.

James Self, of TaxAssist, said: ‘It’s great to see such a thriving entrepreneurial spirit in our community, but we need to continue to support local small businesses.

‘Small business owners are facing increasing challenges.

‘Increased operating costs, and weak domestic growth, has also seen the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) report a drop in business confidence, so it is even more important that we provide all the help we can to local start-ups and existing business owners.’