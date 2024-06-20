Opening its doors on June 24, Hayling Island’s first Domino’s store, which is located in Elm Grove Road, is inviting customers to head down to the new store for its official grand opening. The store is located in the former Crossfit gym and the fast food chain is currently advertising for new staff members.

Lucy Harman, Domino’s Franchise Partner said: “It is an extremely proud moment for me to be able to open my first store, especially on Hayling Island which is a beautiful part of the country. I am excited to get to know the local neighbourhood and provide them with the nation’s favourite pizza, whilst offering the community employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

Here are 7 exclusive pictures inside the brand new Hayling Island Domino’s:

1 . New Domino's Pizza, Hayling Island New Domino's Pizza is Opening at Hayling Island. The nation's best-loved pizza company, is set to open its first store on 31 Elm Grove, Hayling Island. Picture: Habibur RahmanPhoto: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

