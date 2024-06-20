Opening its doors on June 24, Hayling Island’s first Domino’s store, which is located in Elm Grove Road, is inviting customers to head down to the new store for its official grand opening. The store is located in the former Crossfit gym and the fast food chain is currently advertising for new staff members.
Lucy Harman, Domino’s Franchise Partner said: “It is an extremely proud moment for me to be able to open my first store, especially on Hayling Island which is a beautiful part of the country. I am excited to get to know the local neighbourhood and provide them with the nation’s favourite pizza, whilst offering the community employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11am and there will be pizza up for grabs. The team will also be giving away free pizzas to anyone called Lucy - ID will be required in order to get your free pizza. In addition to the free pizza for ‘Lucys’, Domino’s is also doing a special offer where it is giving away 500 medium cheese and tomato pizzas for £1 each (one per person). All proceeds will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, Domino’s charity partner. This special offer will be available in-store on the day from 11am to 4pm. For more information about the new store, click here.