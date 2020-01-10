7 of the best breakfast spots in Portsmouth you need to try

Have your say

Whether you are looking for a Full English or a continental selection, there are plenty of great breakfast spots in Portsmouth to try.

Rather than staying home and making a mess in the kitchen, why not eat out at one of these tasty cafes and restaurants?

Fuel up on breakfast at one of these great restaurants and cafes. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Here are eight of the best places for breakfast – or even a bottomless brunch - in Portsmouth according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Baffled Coffee

This independent coffee shop on Fawcett Road has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 199 reviews.

If you have a spare evening the cafe also offers supper clubs and Aperitivo e Cicchetti nights.

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road is the number one pick for breakfasts on TripAdvisor. Picture: Google

Lincoln1952 wrote: ‘We had a brilliant breakfast here following an overnight ferry crossing from France.

‘Full English breakfasts were delicious, everything on the plate was so tasty, especially the sausages.

‘A variation on Eggs Benedict with salt beef was fantastic.

‘Accompanied by great fresh coffee.Very attentive, efficient and friendly staff and an excellent cook, a really good find!’

Becketts is based in two Grade II listed buildings

Smile

With a four and a half star rating from 335 reviews, Smile cafe on Marmion Road, Southsea, is definitely worth a visit.

There is a big breakfast available for £7, or you can select items and build your own. The cafe also prides itself on its range of vegetarian and vegan options.

Reviewing it Kizzyklh said: ‘I confess that we probably eat here more than we should! We've only really ever had the breakfasts and the omelettes but they are always very tasty (breakfasts not too greasy) and the prices are very reasonable.

‘If you have dietary requirements, I know the do a veggie and a vegan breakfast.’

The Spinnaker Cafe

If you fancy a visit to the Gunwharf Quays this weekend, then why not try this cafe on Broad Street.

It has a four and a half star rating based on 326 reviews.

Paul N said: ‘Grew up in Old Portsmouth and this has been here for years.

‘I no longer live there but this is our go to place after a night on the beer when we visit our family.

‘The breakfasts are great quality and not oily at all. Great selection, a friendly welcome and quality food.

‘The perfect place to fuel up before wandering along the Hotwalls and looking at the historic sites. Some pretty handy local pubs like the Pembroke, Bridge and Dolphin just down the road too.’

Beckett’s Southsea

Near to Southsea Common, this place on Bellevue Terrace has four and a half stars based on a huge 803 reviews.

The distinctive restaurant is based inside two Grade II listed buildings, and even has its own bottomless brunch option for you to enjoy.

There a selection of brunch dishes and unlimited bubbles for £19.50 a head. Featured on the Bottomless Brunch menu is prosecco, bellinis and bloody marys.

Laura R wrote: ‘We managed to get a table on the day and had a great time enjoying the bottomless brunch!

‘Good service and tasty food and a really good playlist!’

Southsea Coffee Co

This coffee shop on Osborne Road has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 357 reviews.

As an independent cafe staff provide themselves on their range of coffee, feel-good food and cake.

VivWWanderer wrote:’ When I wake up feeling like I need to treat myself with bubbles of joy, this is the first place I think of.

‘£8 for something on a toast is not cheap, but still I keep coming back and back again.

‘Why? Because the food is special, made with care, perfect every time.

‘The staff is friendly and even my dog feels welcome here. Thanks guys, for providing great service, food and atmosphere.’

Farm Kitchen

This cafe in Palmerston Road has been praised by reviewers for its healthy meals and wide range of vegetarian and vegan options.

It has a rating of four and a half stars from 103 TripAdvisor reviews.

Sunnytaylor said: ‘Love this place! I go here almost every week for brunch.

‘Their food is pretty healthy in general, good value for money and the staff are extremely friendly. Farm kitchen is dog friendly as well!’

Shenanigans Irish Cafe

On Osborne Road, this cafe has a four and a half star rating based on 229 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Shesellsseashells70 wrote: ‘You can get a traditional full monty or veggie breakfast but the three of us went for something with an Irish twist and chose soda farls and a breakfast boxty (homemade potato pancake).

‘We added a couple of 'extras' in the form of a little haggis/black pudding and loved every mouthful.

‘The coffee's good too. Guinness optional.’