80 per cent of SMEs in productivity difficulty

NEW research has revealed that 86 per cent of SMEs claim to suffer with productivity issues.

The study, conducted by Opus Energy, made the revelations highlighting that small and media businesses are struggling with efficiencees.

To try and combat the issue, SMEs based in the South East are supposedly re-evaluating their processes and implementing changes.

Business leaders hope these changes will help to nurture and inspire their employees to be more productive and efficient.

Wellbeing practices proved to be the most effective method while monetary rewards also remained as a popular motivator.

A further 30 per cent said they pay above average wages.

Nikki Flanders, Opus Energy COO said : ‘It’s a wake-up call to hear that 86 per cent of SMEs across the country are struggling with productivity.

‘Given the gravity of the situation, as business leaders, we need to think of different ways to engage with and energise our teams - we all know that our businesses are nothing without them!’