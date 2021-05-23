9 best fish and chip shops in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor
EVERYONE loves a fish and chips dinner by seaside – but where’s best to go?
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:59 pm
Many no doubt have strong opinions but we’ve gathered the 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.
Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery below.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3