9 best fish and chip shops in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Many no doubt have strong opinions but we’ve gathered the 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. The Fisherman's Kitchen, Clarendon Road – 4.5 star, 405 reviews. Picture: Duncan Shepherd The Fisherman's Kitchen, Clarendon Road – 4.5 star, 405 reviews. Picture: Duncan Shepherd Photo: Duncan Shepherd Buy photo

2. Deep Blue, South Parade Pier – 4 star, 386 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing Deep Blue, South Parade Pier – 4 star, 386 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Buy photo

3. The Master Fryer, London Road – 5 star, 69 reviews. Picture: Google The Master Fryer, London Road – 5 star, 69 reviews. Picture: Google Photo: Google Street View Buy photo

4. The Eastney Tavern, Cromwell Road – 4.5 star, 440 reviews. Picture: Google The Eastney Tavern, Cromwell Road – 4.5 star, 440 reviews. Picture: Google Photo: Google Buy photo