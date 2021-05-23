Fisherman's Kitchen. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

9 best fish and chip shops in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

EVERYONE loves a fish and chips dinner by seaside – but where’s best to go?

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:59 pm

Many no doubt have strong opinions but we’ve gathered the 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Fisherman's Kitchen, Clarendon Road – 4.5 star, 405 reviews. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Photo: Duncan Shepherd

2. Deep Blue, South Parade Pier – 4 star, 386 reviews. Picture: Sarah Standing

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. The Master Fryer, London Road – 5 star, 69 reviews. Picture: Google

Photo: Google Street View

4. The Eastney Tavern, Cromwell Road – 4.5 star, 440 reviews. Picture: Google

Photo: Google

