A new beauty salon has opened in Portsmouth bringing together the best of the industry in the city

A NEW beauty and skincare salon has opened up in Baffins.

Katy Carter Aesthetics and Beauty has just opened in Tangier Road, with a fully-female team beauticians, hairdressers and skincare experts from around the city coming together to provide the best treatments in the industry.

From left, Molly Edwards, Katy Carter, Lucy Illidge and Millie Van Herck. Launch party for Katy Carter Aesthetics and Beauty, Tangier Road, Copnor.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180819-42)

Owner Katy Carter previously offered her treatments at her home in Portsmouth before opening the shop.

Katy, who has seven years experience, offers a range of treatments tailored to her clients’ skincare and beauty needs.

She offers most styles of waxing including eyebrows, dermaplaning, which is a painless procedure that uses a medical-grade scalpel to remove dead skin and vellus hair from the face as well as more complex procedures such as medical needling, which reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks across the whole body.

She is also fully trained in massage, another treatment she offers at the new salon.

She hopes to educate her clients on the importance of skin care, something she promotes through her social media sites.

The 23-year-old said: I'm so excited to have my own salon. It's something I've dreamt about for a long time but never thought it’d actually happen.

‘I have an incredible team of girls and feel privileged to have them working alongside me.’

The new salon, which used to be a mobile phone shop, will see a group of experts in the beauty industry offer their expertise to a range of clients.

She is joined by Ellie Kaminski - who runs Ellie’s Beauty Bar - who will offer deluxe acrylic and gel nail manicures from the shop.

Lilly Faithfull - who runs Lilly Faithfull Beauty - will offer several methods of hair extensions including nano rings and micro ring wefts, as well as hair styling.

Celebrity makeup artist Daisy Connor - who runs The Doll Vault and has just launched her new range of false eyelashes called The Lash Vault - will offer makeup appointments.

Leanne Farrier will also join the team, offering eyelash extensions and lash lifts and Dr Alannah Neville will offer aesthetic treatments such as botox and dermal fillers.

You can book an appointment via the salon's Instagram page @katycarterbeauty.