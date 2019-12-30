A new deli and dessert shop with a Moroccan twist has opened up in North End

A NEW cafe and desserts joint with a Mediterranean twist has opened up in the city.

Deli Box and Desserts has just opened in Kingston Crescent, North End, replacing the well-loved sandwich shop Super Subwich.

Tariq Danba, who has just opened The Deli Box and Desserts in North End, Portsmouth.

New owner Tariq Danba took over the previous shop in May, before closing up shop to have a renovation and rebrand.

He swung the doors open on Monday, December 16 after the team spent two months preparing for the grand opening.

READ MORE: 34 shops, restaurants and businesses in the Portsmouth area that closed their doors in 2019

The cafe was decorated with Deli Box balloons and the team offered their gourmet cakes to customers.

Owner Tariq wanted to keep a lot of the shop the same, as it has a lot of regular customers, so kept the popular subs and sandwiches.

The much-loved desserts, such as their ice cream doughnuts and hot brownie bake, will also remain.

He said: ‘We tried all of the dishes out with the customers in the summer before launching the menu, so everything is tried and tested. Everyone loved it and that’s how we built up the menu.’

The company offers a wide range of fillings, from BLT to minted lamb, which are available in sandwiches, subs, wraps and jacket potatoes.

The menu also brings in Mediterranean and Moroccan-themed dishes, such as chicken and lamb tagine, as Tariq is originally from Morocco and wanted to bring a different twist to the shop.

READ MORE: Meet the former Southsea student who has sold two million biodegradable wheat straws

It is open from 8.30am until 11pm daily, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as sweet treats and also offers home delivery.

All food is made fresh on site every day by the five members of staff who work at the shop.

Tariq, who is from St Albans and ran several restaurants throughout London, is also planning on opening an outdoor lounge area at the back of the shop, so people can enjoy their meals al-fresco.

He said: ‘It is exciting, it has been exciting for all of us.

‘We have put a lot of work in for the last two months to get it done and we have finally done it.’